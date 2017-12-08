  1. Home
Fishing boat flips over in Ruifang, 1 missing

After 9 saved, search and rescue continues for missing crew member in Ruifang

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2017/12/08 09:41

Vessel overturns outside of Ruifang. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the New Taipei City (新北市) Fire Department a fishing boat overturned outside of Ruifang (瑞芳) at 5:41 a.m. this morning and of the ten crew members flipped overboard, the search for one member continues, reports CNA.

The vessel struck a reef 5 kilometers (3 miles) offshore of the Nan-ya fishing port (南雅漁港) in Ruifang.

The jolt flipped 10 crew members into the water. 


Rescue teams respond to the flipped vessel's distress call. (Photo: CNA) 

Nine crew members have been rescued. Their vital signs are stable and they are now resting on shore.

The National Airborne Service Corps (空勤總隊) began a search and rescue mission at 7 a.m. this morning for the tenth overturned member. At this time, his identity is unknown though he is not a Taiwanese national, according to CNA.

The ship’s manifest includes a Taiwanese captain and crew members from China, Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

 
