Taiwan-Philippines Business Councils meet in Manila

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In conjunction with “The 23rd Ministerial Joint Economic Cooperation Meeting “ and the government’s promotion of its “New Southbound Policy”, Taiwan sent Clement Yang(楊克誠), Chairman of the Taiwan-Philippines Business Council to visit Manila Dec.6-9.

The 24th Joint Meeting of the Taiwan-Philippines and Philippines-Taiwan Business Councils was held on December 7 at the Dusit Thani Hotel.

Business matching and networking was held in the morning, followed by a meeting co-chaired by Yang and Luzviminda Jose, who is the incoming chairperson of the Philippines – Taiwan Business Council, as well as the president of the Philippines Chamber for Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

Economics Minister Shen Jong-Chin (沈榮津) and Vice Chairman of the Manila Economic & Cultural Office Gilberto F. Lauengco addressed the conference.

Alegria Limjoco, Director of the PCCI, and Gary Song-Huan Lin (林松煥), representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines, also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

More than 160 participants attended the meeting from the two sides. In the evening, the entire Taiwan delegation attended a dinner hosted by Ramon Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry

It’s been over 10 years since the last joint meeting was held in the Philippines.

The PCCI placed great importance on the organization of the program, including the welcome dinner on the 6th, the business matching and networking and the joint meeting on the 7th, and the industrial tours held on the 8th of December.

“Agricultural Technology: Opportunities and Best Practices”, “Collaborative Opportunities in Renewable/Green Energy”, “Financial Services” and “Enhancing Trade And Investment Through Ease Of Doing Business”, were among the topics discussed during the meetings.

The New Taipei City Green Industry Association also held a products exhibition during the period of the meetings.

On December 8, the Taiwanese delegation visited New Clark Green City and San Simon Industrial Park, with aims of exploring more business opportunities.