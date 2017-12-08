10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. AL FRANKEN TO QUIT SENATE

The embattled Minnesota lawmaker bows to demands to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, the second Democrat to fall in a week.

2. CONGRESS PASSES STOPGAP SPENDING BILL

The votes in the House and Senate prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol Hill.

3. UNREST FOLLOWS JERUSALEM DECLARATION

Thousands of Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces in east Jerusalem and the West Bank hours after Trump announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

4. JUDGE SENTENCES EX-COP IN SLAYING

A white former South Carolina officer is sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting an unarmed black motorist in the back — a killing caught on video by a passerby.

5. WHAT PROMPTED A REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN TO STEP DOWN

GOP Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona says he is resigning Jan. 31 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation of possible sexual harassment.

6. GUNFIRE ERUPTS AT HIGH SCHOOL

A student opens fire at a New Mexico high school, killing two classmates before ending up dead.

7. WILDFIRE THREATENS TOWN KNOWN AS 'SHANGRI-LA'

The biggest and most destructive of the windblown fires raking Southern California endangers the scenic mountain town of Ojai, known for its boutique hotels and New Age spiritual retreats.

8. HOW IMMIGRATION PATTERN IS CHANGING

Since bottoming out in April, the number of immigrants caught at the United States' southern border has been increasing monthly, potentially auguring an end to the so-called "Trump effect."

9. PRICE OF BITCOIN SWINGS WILDLY

Euphoria and anxiety surrounding the virtual currency are escalating just days before it starts trading on a major U.S. exchange.

10. BAKER MAYFIELD NAMED AP'S COLLEGE PLAYER OF YEAR

He's the fourth Oklahoma quarterback to win the award since it was established in 1998.