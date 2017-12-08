WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--BALLON D'OR

PARIS — A decade of dominance as the world's two best soccer players has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi level with five Ballon d'Or awards each. Despite once trailing 4-1 to his longtime rival, Ronaldo moved level after winning the award again on Thursday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 773 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--MANCHESTER DERBY-HOW TO BEAT CITY

MANCHESTER, England — Ronald Koeman didn?t get much right at Everton this season before getting fired at the end of October, but he can at least hold his head up in one respect. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 680 words, photos.

OLY--SOC-LEADERSHIP FAILINGS

Global sports bodies FIFA and the IOC have failed to show strong leadership after corruption and doping scandals, according to a European lawmakers group. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 619 words, photos.

US--FIFA INVESTIGATION-TRIAL

NEW YORK — The New York trial of three South American soccer officials has taken another strange twist with surprise testimony by pop star Kevin Jonas. SENT: words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Former champions League winner Marseille, Copenhagen, Athletic Bilbao and AEK Athens were among the eight teams to qualify for the knockout stage of Europa League on the final night of group matches on Thursday. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 612 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-MANCHESTER DERBY

MANCHESTER, England — The Manchester derby can rarely have been grander and more globally appealing than when United and City meet at Old Trafford in the English Premier League on Sunday. There's the coaches, the $1 billion worth of playing talent on show, and each are on unnbeaten streaks. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 755 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-PSG PRESSURE

PARIS — Less than halfway through the season, speculation has already started as to who might replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain coach. SENT: 679 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-HOLIDAY GAMES

ROME — For a competition that has always held holidays as sacrosanct, Serie A is about to make a big break from tradition. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 568 words, photos.

SOC--ON SOCCER-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

LONDON — The Premier League has regained its swagger: England is a force again in European football, and it is Germany in decline. By Rob Harris. SENT: 679 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--UEFA-EURO 2020. Wembley to host more Euro 2020 games, replacing Brussels. SENT: 164 words.

— SOC--HERTHA-KLINSMANN. Jonathan Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha Berlin debut. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 328 words.

Other Stories:

— OLY--US TEAM-KOREA TENSION. USOC plan for Olympics unchanged despite ambassador's doubts. SENT: 486 words, photos.

— GLF--JOBURG OPEN. Davidse overcomes illness to lead Joburg Open. SENT: 152 words.

— GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT. Michigan doctor gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn. SENT: 409 words, photos.

— BOX--TIM DAHLBERG-FREE FIGHTS. Column: Boxing tries to appeal to the masses once again. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 834 words, photos.

— OLY--JIM LITKE-RUSSIAN DOPING. Column: Russia's Olympic ban in name only: No flag for you!. By Jim Litke. SENT: 774 words, photos.

