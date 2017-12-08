AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Dec. 8

thru 10, Johannesburg — golf, European Tour, Joburg Open.

thru 10, St. Moritz, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 10, Naples, Florida — golf, US PGA Tour, Shootout.

SATURDAY, Dec. 9

thru 10, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 13, Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test.

thru 10, Cape Town, South Africa — rugby, South Africa Sevens.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup: Pachuca vs. Wydad Casablanca, Al Jazira vs. Urawa Reds.

New York — boxing, Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux for Lomachenko's WBO super featherweight title.

Las Vegas — boxing, Tevin Farmer vs. Kenichi Ogawa for vacant IBF junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 10

Dharamsala, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

MONDAY, Dec. 11

Nyon, Switzerland — football, Champions League draw.

TUESDAY, Dec. 12

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: Gremio vs. Pachuca or Wydad Casablanca.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 13

Chandigarh, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup semifinal: Real Madrid vs. Al Jazira or Urawa Reds.

Brisbane, Australia — boxing, Jeff Horn vs. Gary Corcoran for Horn's WBO welterweight title.

THURSDAY, Dec. 14

thru 18, Perth, Australia — cricket, 3rd Ashes test.

FRIDAY, Dec. 15

thru 16, Val Gardena, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

SATURDAY, Dec. 16

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — football, Club World Cup final.

thru 17, Val d'Isere, France — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

Laval, Quebec — boxing, Billy Joe Saunders vs. David Lemieux for Saunders' WBO middleweight title.

SUNDAY, Dec. 17

Visakhapatnam, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI.

Alta Badia, Italy — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup slalom.