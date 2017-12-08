Flames' Matthew Tkachuk banned 1 game for spearing

TORONTO (AP) — Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game by the NHL for spearing.

He will miss the game in Montreal on Thursday night when Calgary tries to end a three-game losing streak. Tkachuk will lose $11,280 in salary.

The punishment stems from Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Tkachuk poked forward Matt Martin with the blade of his stick while standing on the bench as a fight was brewing along the sideboards.

Tkachuk's jab went undetected by the officials and no penalty was called. Martin said he didn't know Tkachuk speared him until he was shown a video.

Tkachuk is two weeks removed from a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct during a Nov. 15 game against Detroit.