European lawmakers slam FIFA, IOC for leadership issues

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/08 03:11

Global sports bodies FIFA and the IOC have failed to show strong leadership after corruption and doping scandals, according to a European lawmakers group.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) said in two reports that "never before have sports faced such unprecedented loss of trust."

The 47-nation body released the reports in the same week an ongoing criminal trial in New York details bribery linked to FIFA, and the International Olympic Committee finally punished Russia for a doping conspiracy at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

In the report focusing on soccer, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is described as a micro-manager, removing independent officials who "might have embarrassed" him by doing their duty.

FIFA said Thursday it "expected a better-balanced and objective" assessment of changes since Infantino was elected to replace Sepp Blatter last year.