Pastor at New Jersey church accused of assaulting 4 kids

MEDFORD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey pastor has been accused of sexually assaulting children over the course of 16 years.

Harry Thomas, of Medford, is pastor of Come Alive Church. He was taken into custody Wednesday.

The Burlington County prosecutor's office says the 74-year-old pastor assaulted four children between 1999 and 2015. No further details about the cases were released as part of an effort to protect the victims' identities.

A working number for Thomas couldn't be located, and it couldn't be determined if he had an attorney. A message seeking comment from Come Alive Church wasn't returned Thursday.

The prosecutor's office announced Thursday that Thomas is charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of children.