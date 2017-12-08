Actor Rob Paulsen, aka Pinky, Donatello, beats health crisis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran voice actor Rob Paulsen is known for his work on animated TV series including "Animaniacs," ''Pinky and the Brain" and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

That's come with an unexpected benefit: Being called on to help lift the spirits of seriously ill children by entertaining them with their favorite characters' voices.

Paulsen says that helped put his own health crisis, a diagnosis of throat cancer last year, in perspective.

He was successfully treated and has rebounded with more new characters and coming up, as director of another "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series.

Paulsen says he's never regretted deciding to focus on voice acting instead of on-camera roles.