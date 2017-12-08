The Latest: Michigan sports doctor gets 60 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of Larry Nassar, the Michigan sports doctor convicted of possessing child pornography and assaulting gymnasts (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government's recommended sentence Thursday.

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar "should never again have access to children."

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar's electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

He'll be sentenced in those cases in January.

___

1 a.m.

A Michigan sports doctor who admits he molested gymnasts and kept a staggering collection of child pornography is getting the first of three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for decades.

Larry Nassar is returning to federal court Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for his pornography sentence. He'll be punished in January in state court for sexual assault.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-year sentence. Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar's electronic devices. His lawyers say he "deeply regrets" his crimes.

Olympian McKayla Maroney calls Nassar a "monster" and is urging a judge to set the maximum sentence.