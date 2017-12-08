1st state opts out of broadband public safety network

CARROLL, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is the first state to officially opt out of the nationwide public safety communications system known as FirstNet.

Every state must choose whether to opt in to the FirstNet system built by AT&T to build a broadband network for use by public safety agencies across the country or opt out and come up with their own systems.

More than 30 states have chosen the FirstNet contract, including Vermont, which announced its decision last week.

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced the decision Thursday at the Twin Mountain state police barracks. He says contracting with a company called Rivada instead will allow the state to retain more control over the project.