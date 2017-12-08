New Mexico brothers questioned in Texas border agent's death

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Federal court documents show the FBI questioned two brothers from New Mexico in the death of a border patrol agent in Texas.

A spokeswoman for the FBI's El Paso office said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing into the death of agent Rogelio Martinez. His partner radioed for help and the two were found late Nov. 18 near Van Horn, Texas, with serious injuries. Martinez died at a hospital a few hours later.

The FBI says it is investigating the injuries as a "potential assault," but investigators have not ruled out accidental causes.

The documents obtained by several news outlets before they were sealed show a woman who was in the car with the brothers submitted a tip to authorities.

Neither brother has been charged in the death.