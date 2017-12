WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as the economy showed signs of strength, which makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise its short-term rate next week.

This week Last week Year ago 30-year fixed 3.94 3.9 4.13 15-year fixed 3.36 3.3 3.36 5-year adjustable 3.35 3.32 3.17