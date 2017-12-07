Internet betting firms settle suits over NYX acquisition

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Three gambling companies have agreed to end their legal battle over the proposed acquisition of NYX Gaming by Scientific Games.

The Las Vegas-based firms hope to join forces and become a leader in the as-yet unapproved U.S. sports betting market.

But William Hill, a rival based in London, had threatened to derail the deal by using stock it owns in NYX.

On Thursday, the companies said they will end their complicated international litigation, adding that William Hill will now support the deal.

The companies anticipate the Supreme Court will legalize sports betting, creating a huge new market in the U.S.

The case was heard on Monday, but a decision may take until June.