Prize-winning author-critic William Gass dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Award-winning novelist and critic William Gass has died. He was 93.

Gass died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced. No cause of death was immediately available.

A leading experimental writer of the 1960s and '70s, Gass wrote influential works of fiction such as "Omensetter's Luck" and won numerous literary prizes for his works of criticism. He was a longtime St. Louis resident who taught at the University of Washington and even earned a star on the city's Walk of Fame.