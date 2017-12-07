Kelly Marie Tran steps into Star Wars stardom in 'Last Jedi'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Marie Tran still can't quite believe she's in a Star Wars movie. The 28-year-old was about to give up on her dreams of becoming an actress when she landed a breakthrough role in "The Last Jedi."

Tran says she keeps pinching herself to confirm that this is her new reality.

She plays Rose Tico, a new character who works as a mechanic aiding the heroes of the Resistance. Tran said her character is someone unaccustomed to the limelight who gets pulled into the center of the action.

If that sounds a little like Tran's life as she steps into movie stardom, she agrees "100 percent."

Co-star John Boyega says it was clear from Tran's audition that she had something special to bring to the Star Wars universe.