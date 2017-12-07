Markets Right Now: US stocks off to a mixed start

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for technology companies are offset by losses for banks.

Chipmaker Broadcom rose 3.1 percent in early trading Thursday after reporting a strong quarter. Other tech stocks also rose. Google parent Alphabet rose 1 percent.

Merck rose 1.2 percent after the New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from a trial of one of its drugs.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up a point at 2,630.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 24,140. The Nasdaq composite added 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,797.