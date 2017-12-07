Russian youth player charged for racism vs Liverpool

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has charged Spartak Moscow player Leonid Mironov with racist behavior for allegedly verbally abusing a Liverpool opponent in the youth version of the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary body will judge the case at a date to be confirmed.

According to UEFA regulations, Mironov faces a ban of "at least 10 matches or a specified period of time."

The Liverpool and Spartak Moscow youth teams played on Wednesday before the English club's 7-0 win in the Champions League.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster was visibly angry and restrained by teammates and coaches at the final whistle of a 2-0 win.

UEFA punished Spartak by closing a section of the stadium for one youth-team game after fans racially abused Brewster's Liverpool teammate, Bobby Adekanye, in Moscow in September.