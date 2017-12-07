OhBear serves as a tour guide in four mini theme tours in northern Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s tourism goodwill ambassador OhBear will turn himself into a tour guide and lead OhBear fans to different places in northern Taiwan to engage in different theme activities in four mini tours, with one departing on each Wednesday of December.

The first of the four OhBear mini tours, all of which are available only to OhBear fans, took 40 tour members to the agricultural towns of Erlin (二林) and Tianwei (田尾) in Changhua country, where they saw seas of blooming buckwheat flowers, experienced making buckwheat noodles by hand, sampled Erlin red wine, rode a bike along the Tianwei Highway Garden, and visited a sock factory.

Buckwheat, which is one of three staple agricultural products in Erlin, flowers from mid November to December, and seas of buckwheat flowers can be seen on the fields in the town during this time of the year.

Red wine is another important local product as there are 20 red wine refineries in Erlin, the densest in the country. With each refinery having its own particular way of making red wine, the overall quality of the wine is said to be on a par with imported red wine.

The Tianwei Highway Garden, where 140 garden stores with a great number of flowering plants and saplings line both sides of a 3.6-kilometer stretch of a highway, is an interesting place to visit.

Members of the tour also visited a tourism factory of socks that provides a history review as well as a demonstration of sock production.

The coming tour on Dec. 13 will introduce tour members to a female chef, who will take them to visit the Jhuolan fruit and vegetable market and teach them how to prepare a special meal. Tour members will also pick organic fruits and vegetables and visit Jhuolan Canyon, which was created by the 921 earthquake in 1999.

The Dec. 20 tour will take members to Gongguan, Miaoli County to enjoy delicious Chinese red date meals and experience the art of straw weaving. The good news is that there are still vacancies for this tour. To register, please visit this site (Chinese).

The Dec. 27 tour will take members to visit Ren Shan Botanical Garden and walk around Plum Blossom Lake (Meihua Lake) in Yilan County for a leisurely and carefree tour.