Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 7, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;30;25;Showers around;31;25;SW;13;81%;88%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;Clouds and sun;26;19;WNW;15;47%;26%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;WSW;11;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;15;6;Sunny;16;9;W;10;56%;55%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;8;2;Spotty showers;5;1;WNW;26;78%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;1;-2;Rain and drizzle;2;-3;NNE;7;88%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warmer;16;0;Cooler with a shower;7;1;SSE;13;65%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-4;-15;Cloudy;-4;-7;SE;17;76%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;33;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;SE;10;46%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and warmer;16;6;Partly sunny;17;8;WSW;7;62%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;16;59%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NW;14;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;34;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;SSE;7;84%;96%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;29;16;NE;7;51%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;Increasing clouds;34;24;ENE;10;58%;21%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;5;More clouds than sun;13;4;NW;17;55%;35%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;6;-5;Plenty of sunshine;6;-4;NNW;14;26%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;9;-1;Partly sunny;11;5;SSE;9;72%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;6;4;Spotty showers;6;1;SW;16;71%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;8;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SSW;8;69%;72%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NW;14;76%;76%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;4;-1;Spotty showers;4;0;WNW;11;84%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;7;1;A passing shower;4;-2;W;17;71%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;9;-1;Plenty of sun;9;-2;W;11;79%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;6;-1;Rain at times;9;1;NW;11;82%;87%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and humid;30;19;A t-storm in spots;30;22;WNW;11;65%;72%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;34;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;19;NNW;8;41%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Sunny and cooler;6;-1;NW;24;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NE;13;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and very warm;31;18;SSE;16;38%;25%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;27;20;Partly sunny;28;19;E;6;62%;40%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;30;22;High clouds;31;22;NE;8;68%;14%;3

Chicago, United States;Brisk and cold;-1;-6;More clouds than sun;2;-3;SW;24;39%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;NNE;10;66%;8%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Periods of sunshine;5;2;WSW;20;80%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;High clouds;29;21;NNE;21;38%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler;7;-3;Sunny and warmer;12;3;WSW;9;36%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;32;24;Showers, some heavy;30;25;WSW;9;86%;99%;2

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;24;11;Hazy sunshine;26;10;WNW;13;29%;0%;4

Denver, United States;P.M. snow showers;3;0;Warmer;14;2;WSW;16;21%;3%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;Afternoon showers;23;19;ENE;7;69%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;34;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;SW;8;73%;70%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;7;0;A shower in spots;3;-2;W;29;78%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;15;4;Cloudy and warm;19;2;NNW;8;26%;10%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;16;10;Partly sunny;18;13;WNW;11;63%;30%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;22;16;A little rain;20;14;N;14;66%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;26;16;A t-shower in spots;23;14;ESE;12;70%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;29;19;A shower in spots;29;22;S;10;67%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;2;1;Spotty showers;5;1;SSW;27;96%;73%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;33;23;Mostly sunny, nice;32;21;N;8;68%;17%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;15;Increasing clouds;22;12;NNE;17;41%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;A shower in spots;28;20;NNE;4;59%;52%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;31;17;Some sun, pleasant;30;17;NNE;10;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;W;6;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;9;7;Plenty of sun;13;9;SSW;11;69%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SW;15;74%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;28;22;Sunny and very warm;33;22;ENE;13;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rather cloudy;20;11;A shower or t-storm;22;12;WNW;9;67%;67%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;16;-5;Clouds and sunshine;15;0;NW;2;16%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;26;12;Hazy sun;28;12;NNE;10;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;22;9;Mostly sunny;23;8;SSE;7;67%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Sunny and nice;32;20;N;23;33%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;3;0;Mostly sunny;5;0;SSW;12;79%;11%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;32;26;Spotty showers;30;26;E;17;66%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;W;10;83%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;27;18;A little p.m. rain;22;18;NE;8;80%;90%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;ENE;6;82%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;3;N;11;55%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;SW;9;73%;71%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;22;17;Clouds, then sun;22;18;S;13;74%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;13;8;A passing shower;16;12;NW;10;94%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;12;1;Colder with some sun;4;0;WNW;25;67%;29%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;26;9;Partly sunny;25;13;NNE;9;22%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;W;10;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;11;1;A passing shower;14;2;NE;5;63%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;NNE;9;66%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;24;N;8;75%;63%;9

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;31;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;25;E;9;67%;72%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;24;11;A shower in the a.m.;19;12;WNW;17;54%;66%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;8;A stray shower;22;2;SSW;8;34%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;S;14;79%;76%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, then rain;1;0;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;SW;14;82%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;21;61%;3%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;25;16;Partly sunny;28;19;ENE;9;63%;40%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;2;-5;A little snow;0;-3;SSW;7;67%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-3;-8;Cloudy;-5;-6;S;11;79%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;28;20;Hazy sun;29;21;NNE;9;67%;30%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;27;14;A stray t-shower;26;14;NE;19;57%;56%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;8;1;Turning cloudy, cold;5;1;W;12;37%;14%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;14;2;Brilliant sunshine;16;4;S;7;51%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-14;Becoming cloudy;-10;-15;E;6;92%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun, some clouds;11;5;A little a.m. rain;9;1;N;16;63%;84%;1

Oslo, Norway;Milder with rain;8;1;Partly sunny;4;-2;W;16;67%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;1;-6;Clouds and sun;0;-5;SW;19;63%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy, downpours;28;24;WSW;13;85%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;S;11;83%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;12;80%;77%;7

Paris, France;Occasional rain;9;2;Spotty showers;5;-1;WNW;18;52%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;29;17;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;ESE;19;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;34;23;Sunshine, pleasant;32;21;NE;13;62%;10%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;9;75%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;32;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;ESE;9;56%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;6;2;Spotty showers;6;-2;WSW;15;74%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;1;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-2;-13;SE;9;42%;13%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;20;10;A bit of rain;19;11;NE;13;66%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;20;5;Sunny;18;7;SE;6;52%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;25;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NE;14;65%;28%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with some sun;-3;-8;Cold with some sun;-3;-6;SSE;6;46%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;Spotty showers;4;1;S;16;94%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;NNE;10;72%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;25;8;Mostly sunny, cooler;17;2;NNW;18;25%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;13;6;Showers and t-storms;14;6;SW;13;66%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-6;A bit of ice;2;1;S;16;80%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;18;9;Increasing clouds;16;9;NE;11;52%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;8;78%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in spots;29;23;SE;22;65%;41%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;25;18;Partly sunny;24;18;NNW;8;86%;44%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;4;Sunny and pleasant;23;1;ENE;11;25%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;SW;10;45%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;27;22;Brief p.m. showers;28;22;NNE;13;73%;79%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;14;6;A passing shower;14;10;NNW;6;97%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;10;1;Fog in the morning;9;2;SSE;6;74%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;5;-6;Sunny and colder;0;-7;NE;10;33%;45%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Partly sunny, chilly;7;3;NNW;18;49%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;11;80%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;10;-4;Plenty of sunshine;10;-3;SSW;7;66%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;22;62%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;7;3;Periods of sun;5;3;SSW;19;81%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;20;A shower or t-storm;25;18;SSE;16;63%;79%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;21;14;A little p.m. rain;17;14;ENE;15;64%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;1;0;Spotty showers;4;1;S;18;89%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;10;3;Some brightening;12;2;N;10;56%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;7;0;Morning snow showers;7;2;NW;18;77%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;A little p.m. rain;13;0;Sunshine and cooler;9;0;NW;20;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NE;10;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;14;2;Partly sunny;15;6;ESE;6;58%;29%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;3;Chilly with rain;9;2;NNW;9;78%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;2;-4;Partly sunny, breezy;1;-2;WSW;30;56%;46%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;17;11;Partial sunshine;18;10;SSW;0;63%;35%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;WSW;8;60%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;-12;-20;Plenty of sunshine;-9;-21;NW;6;72%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;Partly sunny;11;5;NE;5;42%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;6;-3;A couple of showers;6;-1;WNW;11;72%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;More sun than clouds;30;20;Mostly cloudy;27;16;E;15;52%;19%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;5;-1;Spotty showers;2;-1;SW;18;70%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;6;1;Spotty showers;6;-1;WSW;16;81%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, nice and warm;26;18;Sunny and windy;23;18;NNW;36;67%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;8;64%;39%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;3;-6;Partly sunny;2;-8;ESE;5;50%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius