Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;86;77;Showers around;87;77;SW;8;81%;88%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;79;60;Clouds and sun;79;66;WNW;9;47%;26%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;51;33;Plenty of sunshine;55;34;WSW;7;54%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;59;42;Sunny;61;49;W;6;56%;55%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with rain;46;35;Spotty showers;41;34;WNW;16;78%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;34;28;Rain and drizzle;35;26;NNE;4;88%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warmer;62;33;Cooler with a shower;44;35;SSE;8;65%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;24;4;Cloudy;24;20;SE;11;76%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;92;72;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;SE;6;46%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and warmer;61;42;Partly sunny;62;46;WSW;4;62%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;63;NE;10;59%;28%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and cooler;61;39;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NW;9;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;92;75;Afternoon showers;86;75;SSE;5;84%;96%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;61;Partly sunny;84;61;NE;4;51%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;93;77;Increasing clouds;94;75;ENE;6;58%;21%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;59;41;More clouds than sun;56;40;NW;11;55%;35%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;43;23;Plenty of sunshine;43;25;NNW;9;26%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny;48;30;Partly sunny;52;41;SSE;5;72%;62%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;44;40;Spotty showers;42;33;SW;10;71%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;47;A t-storm in spots;67;49;SSW;5;69%;72%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;80;66;Showers and t-storms;77;66;NW;9;76%;76%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;39;30;Spotty showers;39;32;WNW;7;84%;84%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy with rain;44;34;A passing shower;39;29;W;11;71%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;49;31;Plenty of sun;48;29;W;7;79%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;43;30;Rain at times;48;34;NW;7;82%;87%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and humid;86;67;A t-storm in spots;86;72;WNW;7;65%;72%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;93;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;66;NNW;5;41%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;49;30;Sunny and cooler;43;29;NW;15;37%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;68;49;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;NE;8;44%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;93;69;Sunny and very warm;88;65;SSE;10;38%;25%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;81;67;Partly sunny;82;67;E;3;62%;40%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;86;72;High clouds;88;72;NE;5;68%;14%;3

Chicago, United States;Brisk and cold;30;20;More clouds than sun;36;27;SW;15;39%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;Sunny and nice;87;72;NNE;6;66%;8%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;43;36;Periods of sunshine;41;36;WSW;12;80%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;86;72;High clouds;84;70;NNE;13;38%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Cooler;45;26;Sunny and warmer;54;37;WSW;5;36%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;90;75;Showers, some heavy;86;76;WSW;6;86%;99%;2

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;76;52;Hazy sunshine;78;50;WNW;8;29%;0%;4

Denver, United States;P.M. snow showers;38;32;Warmer;58;35;WSW;10;21%;3%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, nice;83;67;Afternoon showers;74;66;ENE;5;69%;90%;3

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;93;75;A thunderstorm;88;75;SW;5;73%;70%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;44;31;A shower in spots;38;29;W;18;78%;76%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;39;Cloudy and warm;66;36;NNW;5;26%;10%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;61;51;Partly sunny;65;55;WNW;7;63%;30%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;71;62;A little rain;67;57;N;9;66%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;80;60;A t-shower in spots;74;58;ESE;7;70%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;Some sun;84;67;A shower in spots;84;71;S;6;67%;73%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;35;34;Spotty showers;40;33;SSW;17;96%;73%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;91;74;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;N;5;68%;17%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;73;59;Increasing clouds;71;54;NNE;11;41%;2%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;68;A shower in spots;83;68;NNE;2;59%;52%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;88;63;Some sun, pleasant;86;62;NNE;6;48%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;W;4;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, chilly;48;44;Plenty of sun;56;48;SSW;7;69%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SW;9;74%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouding up;83;72;Sunny and very warm;91;72;ENE;8;37%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rather cloudy;68;52;A shower or t-storm;71;53;WNW;6;67%;67%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;60;24;Clouds and sunshine;59;33;NW;1;16%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;79;53;Hazy sun;82;53;NNE;6;16%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;72;48;Mostly sunny;73;47;SSE;4;67%;9%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Sunny and nice;90;67;N;14;33%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;37;32;Mostly sunny;40;32;SSW;7;79%;11%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;89;78;Spotty showers;87;78;E;10;66%;76%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;85;74;W;6;83%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;80;65;A little p.m. rain;72;65;NE;5;80%;90%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;77;Showers and t-storms;88;75;ENE;4;82%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;39;A t-storm in spots;58;38;N;7;55%;64%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;92;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;SW;6;73%;71%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;71;63;Clouds, then sun;71;64;S;8;74%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;56;46;A passing shower;61;54;NW;6;94%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Morning rain;53;34;Colder with some sun;39;32;WNW;15;67%;29%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;78;49;Partly sunny;76;55;NNE;5;22%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;75;Clouds and sun, nice;86;75;W;6;70%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partial sunshine;52;33;A passing shower;57;36;NE;3;63%;64%;2

Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;NNE;6;66%;6%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;A t-storm around;88;76;N;5;75%;63%;9

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;88;79;Brief a.m. showers;90;78;E;6;67%;72%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;74;52;A shower in the a.m.;67;53;WNW;11;54%;66%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;73;46;A stray shower;72;36;SSW;5;34%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;83;73;A t-storm in spots;83;73;S;9;79%;76%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, then rain;34;32;Showers of rain/snow;35;31;SW;9;82%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;77;Partly sunny;87;76;ENE;13;61%;3%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;77;60;Partly sunny;82;67;ENE;6;63%;40%;11

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;35;24;A little snow;33;26;SSW;5;67%;66%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;27;18;Cloudy;23;21;S;7;79%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;82;68;Hazy sun;85;70;NNE;6;67%;30%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;80;57;A stray t-shower;78;58;NE;12;57%;56%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;46;33;Turning cloudy, cold;40;34;W;7;37%;14%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;57;36;Brilliant sunshine;61;39;S;4;51%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;20;7;Becoming cloudy;14;6;E;4;92%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun, some clouds;52;41;A little a.m. rain;48;34;N;10;63%;84%;1

Oslo, Norway;Milder with rain;47;35;Partly sunny;39;28;W;10;67%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;34;21;Clouds and sun;32;22;SW;12;63%;59%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Thunderstorm;83;75;Cloudy, downpours;82;75;WSW;8;85%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;S;7;83%;73%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;86;75;Afternoon showers;86;75;ENE;7;80%;77%;7

Paris, France;Occasional rain;48;35;Spotty showers;40;30;WNW;11;52%;76%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;84;63;Partly sunny, warm;91;72;ESE;12;28%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and clouds;93;74;Sunshine, pleasant;89;70;NE;8;62%;10%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;N;6;75%;87%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;90;71;An afternoon shower;89;72;ESE;6;56%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;42;36;Spotty showers;43;29;WSW;9;74%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;34;13;Mostly sunny, cold;29;9;SE;5;42%;13%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;68;49;A bit of rain;66;52;NE;8;66%;88%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;67;41;Sunny;65;45;SE;4;52%;7%;3

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;87;78;Mostly cloudy;88;77;NE;9;65%;28%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with some sun;26;17;Cold with some sun;26;21;SSE;4;46%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;Spotty showers;39;33;S;10;94%;72%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;73;NNE;6;72%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;76;46;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;35;NNW;11;25%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;56;43;Showers and t-storms;57;43;SW;8;66%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;30;21;A bit of ice;35;33;S;10;80%;86%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;64;47;Increasing clouds;61;48;NE;7;52%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;A t-storm in spots;77;62;ENE;5;78%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;75;A shower in spots;84;74;SE;14;65%;41%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;64;Partly sunny;75;64;NNW;5;86%;44%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;78;40;Sunny and pleasant;73;35;ENE;7;25%;1%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;85;55;Sunny and pleasant;83;55;SW;6;45%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;81;72;Brief p.m. showers;83;72;NNE;8;73%;79%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;58;42;A passing shower;58;50;NNW;4;97%;64%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog this morning;50;33;Fog in the morning;49;35;SSE;4;74%;27%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;40;21;Sunny and colder;32;20;NE;6;33%;45%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;54;41;Partly sunny, chilly;45;37;NNW;11;49%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NNW;7;80%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;50;25;Plenty of sunshine;49;26;SSW;4;66%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;75;A shower in places;84;76;E;13;62%;70%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;44;37;Periods of sun;41;37;SSW;12;81%;67%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;86;68;A shower or t-storm;78;64;SSE;10;63%;79%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;69;57;A little p.m. rain;62;57;ENE;10;64%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;34;32;Spotty showers;40;33;S;11;89%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;49;37;Some brightening;54;36;N;6;56%;26%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;44;32;Morning snow showers;44;35;NW;11;77%;69%;1

Tehran, Iran;A little p.m. rain;55;33;Sunshine and cooler;48;33;NW;12;30%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;49;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;57;36;Partly sunny;58;44;ESE;4;58%;29%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;52;37;Chilly with rain;48;36;NNW;6;78%;84%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;35;25;Partly sunny, breezy;34;29;WSW;18;56%;46%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;63;52;Partial sunshine;64;50;SSW;0;63%;35%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;64;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;WSW;5;60%;9%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;11;-4;Plenty of sunshine;16;-5;NW;4;72%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;52;39;Partly sunny;52;41;NE;3;42%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;42;27;A couple of showers;42;30;WNW;7;72%;84%;1

Vientiane, Laos;More sun than clouds;86;69;Mostly cloudy;81;61;E;9;52%;19%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain/snow showers;41;30;Spotty showers;36;31;SW;11;70%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;43;34;Spotty showers;43;30;WSW;10;81%;69%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny, nice and warm;79;64;Sunny and windy;74;64;NNW;22;67%;11%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;93;74;Partly sunny;91;74;SW;5;64%;39%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;37;21;Partly sunny;36;18;ESE;3;50%;44%;2

