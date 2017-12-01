Taipei’s largest "miaohui" temple festival kicks off Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – From Thursday to Saturday, one of the three biggest Miaohui (temple gatherings) in Taipei takes place in Taipei City's Wanhua District where the procession led by the King of Qingshan (青山王) will deter the evil and bring peace and security to the local community.

The annual Miaohui of the Bangka Qingshan Temple (艋舺青山宮) has a history of more than a century. Built in 1859, the temple has knitted a close bond with local pious people ever since.

The three-day Miaohui or temple festival begins with the “night visits” in the first two days, during which the gods are said to inspect the underworld and capture the evil.

The procession sets out at 3 p.m. from the temple and tours around the south and north of Wanhua District each day. The procession makes temporary stops at hundreds of temples and shrines along the way, and therefore the night visits usually end at around midnight.

On the third day of the Miaohui, the procession will tour the entire Wanhua District on a single day with processions from other temples or performing groups such as Taiwanese electric flower cars joining the procession of the King of Qingshan, thus bringing the whole Miaohui to an exciting climax.

In addition, local people or businesses share food with participants along the way as a way to show their gratitude toward the blessings by the King of Qingshan in the past year.

Recognizing the cultural values which go beyond the religious significance, the Ministry of Culture designated the Miaohui of the Bangka Qingshan Temple as the country's cultural asset in 2010.

People are welcomed to join the Miaohui at any time. For those who want to experience the unique and lively atmosphere, the management of the temple will prepare real-time updates of the location of the procession on Google Map.

In addition, for those who are unable to take part in the Miaohui, the temple also provides live streaming via its Facebook page.

According to historians, the statue of the King of Qingshan (青山王) was brought to Taiwan by Chinese migrants in 1854 from Quanzhou (泉州), China.

The influence of the King of Qingshan quickly spread beyond the community of people from Quanzhou due to a public belief that the King of Qingshan was associated with the control of the plague that had swept the city for some time, even though the plague was likely subdued as a result of better sanitation implemented by the Japanese imperial government, such as public baths and public toilets.