Exhibition addressing Taiwan’s complex political reality opens at ISCP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An exhibition addresses Taiwan’s complex political reality titled Re-Re-positioning the Present opened at ISCP on Tuesday, featuring work by contemporary Taiwanese artist “Shake.”

Curated by International Studio and Curatorial Program (ISCP) alumna Hsiang-Ning Huang in ISCP’s Project Space, the exhibition aims to address the complex political reality of Taiwan, historically located on the boundaries of different empires.

Shake’s work draws from a variety of sources such as historical archives, poetry, and personal memoirs, and tries to reach identity, territorial, cultural and institutional issues. Re-Re-positioning the Present features a series of video installations collected under the title The Subduction Zone.

Locating at the boundary between the Philippine Sea Plate to the East and the Eurasian Plate to the West, the island of Taiwan was formed at a complex convergent boundary between the two plates, where Shake employs unique Taiwanese topography as a metaphor to represent the island’s geopolitical history and present condition, using a mesmerizing depiction of tectonic plates, as well as archives, poems, and military songs sung in schools.

In the Subduction Zone Series, the artist visited Tatun Volcano Group, a group of volcanoes located in northern Taiwan, and an abandoned railway from Hualien’s Yuli to Antong, where spans the junction plate area, and Taitung’s Liji Badlands along the boundary between the Philippine Sea Plate to the East and the Eurasian Plate, and made those into three short videos titled Our current status, Our story and Our mashup.