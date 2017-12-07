Joint Meeting of Chinese-Philippine & Philippine-Chinese Business Councils successfully held in Manila

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In conjunction with “The 23rd Ministerial Joint Economic Cooperation Meeting “ and the government’s promotion of its “New Southbound Policy,” the Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association (CIECA) organized a delegation led by Clement Yang (楊克誠), Chairman of the Chinese-Philippine Business Council, to visit the Philippines from December 6 to 9.

The 24th Joint Meeting of Chinese-Philippine & Philippine-Chinese Business Councils was held at the Dusit Thani Hotel on December 7.

Business matching and networking was held in the morning, followed by a meeting co-chaired by Yang and Dra. Luzviminda Jose, who is the incoming chairperson of the Philippine – Chinese Business Council, as well as the president of the Philippine Chamber for Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Hon. Gilberto F. Lauengco, vice chairman of the Manila Economic & Cultural Office, addressed the conference.

Alegria Limjoco, director of the PCCI, and Gary Song-Huan Lin (林松煥), the Taiwanese ambassador to the Philippines, also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

More than 160 participants from both sides participated in the meeting. Later in the evening, the entire Taiwan delegation attended a dinner hosted by Ramon Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry

It's been over 10 years since the last joint meeting was held in the Philippines.

The PCCI placed great importance on the organization of the program, including the welcome dinner on December 6, the business matching and networking and the joint meeting on the 7th, and the industrial tours to be held on the 8th.

“Agricultural Technology: Opportunities and Best Practices,” “Collaborative Opportunities in Renewable/Green Energy,” “Financial Services” and “Enhancing Trade And Investment Through Ease Of Doing Business,” were among the topics discussed during the meetings.

The New Taipei City Green Industry Association also held a product exhibition during the meetings.

On December 8, the Taiwanese delegation will visit New Clark Green City and San Simon Industrial Park, with the aim of exploring more business opportunities.