Paris Holocaust museum opens exhibit on married Nazi hunters

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, French Nazi hunters Beate Klarsfeld and her husband Serge Klarsfeld speak to the Associated Press during
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, the coats of French Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld are displayed at the Shoah Memorial in Paris, France. Th
In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 photo, French Nazi hunters Beate Klarsfeld and her husband Serge Klarsfeld look at at photos of young Jews deported from
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, the coat and the hat of French Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld are displayed, at the Shoah Memorial in Paris
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, a document certifying that Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld belonged to the local Jewish community, on displ
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, French Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld looks at the name of his father who died in Auschwitz engraved on the
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 French Nazi hunters Serge Klarsfeld, left, and his wife Beate look at the Wall of Names at the Shoah Memo
In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, a member of the media visits the exhibition of Beate and Serge Klarsfeld during a media presentation at
PARIS (AP) — An exhibition exploring the story of the steely married couple Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, who hunted German Nazis and their former collaborators in occupied France, is opening in Paris with materials from the couple's personal archives.
The exhibition opens Thursday at the Shoah Memorial and includes previously unseen video, and strives to explain the Klarsfelds' work to a new generation.
It shows how the couple brought down Klaus Barbie, the Gestapo officer eventually convicted of torturing French prisoners. The couple's pursuit of the "Butcher of Lyon" featured in an American television biography of Beate Klarsfeld that starred Farrah Fawcett.
Curator Olivier Lalieu says the exhibition is believed to be the first dedicated to the breadth of their careers and lives.
Serge Klarsfeld is 82 years old, his wife 78.