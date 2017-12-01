Upcoming Events in Taipei for December 8 through December 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Time has flown by this year, and December has already arrived. But as we count down the days to Christmas and the beginning of a New Year, there are still plenty of activities happening around Taipei to keep you busy.

Here is a list of recommended events from Taiwan News for the days of December leading up to Christmas Eve.

Conventions, Festivals, and Exhibitions

Get in the holiday spirit by visiting the spectacular Christmasland display of lights and decorations in Banqiao, New Taipei City. The display is open all month but take note of the special Christmas Market event Dec. 8-10. Then there is a series of "Christmas Superstar Concerts" on the weekend of Dec. 15-17.

A gathering of electronic dance music DJs with styles too varied to accurately describe will be coming together for a three day music festival near Xindian, Taipei called "Spectrum Formosus." The music festival is running from Dec. 8-10.



Specturm Formusus promotional art

Not too far from Taipei in Yilan, the Jiaoxi Hot Spring Festival is taking place all month. In addition to discounted hotel prices in December, there are also local musical performances and a special market for local products on the weekends. If you’re looking for a relaxing getaway out of the city for the end of the year, consider Jiaoxi.

For those interested in seeing some of the most unique, or even surprising fashion styles in 21st century Taiwan, consider checking out the Modishock Styling Party at the club Chess. The party starts at 10:30 p.m.and will last until the early morning. Guests are encouraged to wear their most radical and shocking styles.

The Tiger Mountain Ramble festival will take place on Dec.9. Check out the awesome venue that was been created on the grounds of an old mountain temple and hear a great mix of rock and Americana with good drinks and a good crowd.

Food, Drink, and Market events

The URBN Culture creative space and bar is hosting some interesting activities this month. The first is a holiday themed Hot Wine Party taking place on the evening of Friday, Dec. 15. Then on Dec. 23 there will be a Beer Yoga for LOVE event to cap off the year for 2017. If you're curious what a beer yoga session would be like, then go for yourself and find out.

For a low key event and an artistic crowd, check out the "Cocktail and Canvas Parties" planned for December at the ART by KJC creative space in Wanhua district. The parties will present art as well as the artist on site discussing their works and techniques. There are two events planned, one for Saturday Dec. 16 entitled "Moonlight," and another on Dec. 23, entitled "Dawn."

Getting into the spirit of the holidays, the Way Home Beer House will be offering a special "Drunken Chicken Holiday Meal" along with a drink starting on Dec. 20 and available through Christmas Eve (Dec.24).

The Brass Monkey is also preparing a holiday meal for Christmas. They will begin serving their Traditional Christmas Dinner on Dec. 18 with the deal available through Christmas Day.

Maji Square at Yuanshan has a few events coming up this month, including their second hand market which is happening on Dec. 9, 16, and 17. This Saturday Dec. 9 will also have a special Christmas Gift Market, and the following week on Dec. 16, a Christmas party for pets and their families is being hosted by Pettalk.

Music, Dance, and Entertainment

Saturday night Dec. 16, Big Apple Swing Studio is hosting their regular Let's Swing dancing event. Beginners are welcome!

The Lab Space in Taipei is hosting its 3rd Annual 24-hour theater Lab on Saturday Dec. 16. The event is organized by Taipei's Bufferfly Effect Theater with the theme “Let it Snow.” Teams of actors will only have 12 hours after being grouped together (and possibly meeting for the first time as well) to produce a 10 to 15 minute performance for audiences in the evening. There is still time to join as a participant! But if you just want to catch the show, it starts at 8 p.m.

The MikSutra's Indian bbq and Hookah Bar in Taipei is hosting a special cultural event Saturday evening, a special performance of the legendary music and dance of Rajasthan, India, organized by the Rajasthani Folk Legacy Society Jodhpur.

Every Saturday evening if you're in the mood for pizza, live music and a walk on the beach, then there is no better place for a quick escape out of Taipei. Visit Drifters Pizza Pub in Waiao, Yilan for Live Music Saturdays. On Saturday Dec. 16 Drifters will be having a special Rockin' Xmas on the Beach concert.

If you're looking for a bit of holiday cheer in the form of some stand-up comedy, check out the Who's Been Naught Comedy Show on Dec. 23 at the 33 Rooms venue in Ximen, Taipei. The comedy show will include both English and Chinese with translation available, and there’s more than just stand up, magic acts and belly dancing are also on the line up!

National Theater and Concert Hall

The National Theater and Concert Hall have a variety of upcoming musical events and performances, but here are just a few amazing events to keep an eye out for.

The weekend of Dec. 8-10,at the National Theater you can catch performances of the "The Book of Fate Trilogy, pt. One: The Forgotton God," a retelling of the classic hero's journey through hell, earth and finally heaven, centering around a woman's tragic life, and her escape from the slave trade.

At the National Concert Hall, the National Symphony Orchestra is preparing three events which all sound equally impressive, and are sure to appeal to a wide variety of folks.

On Dec. 9, the NSO will be performing "The Christmas Spirit From Europe." Then the following week Dec. 16 will be "NSO at the Movies," and an orchestral presentation of the music from "Star Wars." Then to finish off the year's performances, on Dec. 22, a "Salute to Tchaikovsky" is sure to attract any lovers of classical music out there.

Walking Tours around Taipei

Free walking tours of Taipei sponsored by the Department of Information and Tourism are available regularly every weekend. Check out the Historic walking tour that starts at Longshan MRT Station.



Or in the afternoon, the Golden Age Walking tour is available Saturday or Sunday at 3p.m. starting at Ximen station. Both tours last about 2.5 hours, and are free of charge. Just remember to register first, and find more info on other tour options at the Like it Formosa webpage.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

The English and All Languages Meet Up will meet on Sunday Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brass Monkey in Taipei. Those interested are encouraged to bring their business cards.

Also at the Brass Monkey, the International Mingle on Thursdays will continue in December. Events are planned for Dec. 14 and 21, starting at 8:30 p.m.

If you're looking for a small casual group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out Language Exchange Taipei which meets every Friday and Sunday.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.