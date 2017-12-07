Weightlifting event at risk of being cut from 2024 Olympics 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News )- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has left the weightlifting events at risk of being cut from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also, the IOC ordered retesting of more stored doping samples from the 2012 London Olympics. The committee has warned the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) in June this year that it has until June 2018 to produce a report into how it plans to address doping. If the drug doping results are not up to standards, it will risk exclusion from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thomas Bach, the chairman of the IOC said that the drug retest will determine if the event will be excluded from the 2024 Olympics.

At the moment, the IOC has canceled 29 weightlifting medals and 49 people have been tested positive for doping.

Taiwan's weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching was reallocated to being the gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics after Kazakhstan weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo tested positive for drug doping. Thus, she is currently the first athlete in Taiwan to attain 2 Olympic gold medals. Also, Chen Wei-ling from Taiwan was also reallocated to the gold medal at the London Olympics after the gold and silver medalists' doping tests revealed traces of prohibited drugs in the samples.