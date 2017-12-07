Turkey's Erdogan heads to Athens for official Greece visit

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Recep Tayyip Erdogan is heading to Athens for the first official visit to Greece by a Turkish president in decades. His arrival has been overshadowed by comments he made on the eve of his visit concerning a 1920s peace treaty that determined borders in the region.

Erdogan was due to arrive in Athens Thursday morning for talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and other officials, before heading to the northeast of the country Friday to meet with the country's Muslim minority.

Greek officials were alarmed by Erdogan's comments in an interview with Greece's Skai television Wednesday in which he said the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, which determined current Greek-Turkish borders among other issues, should be "updated."

Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the interview "raises serious concerns and questions."