Elementary school children across Japan will decide mascot for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- The Japanese Olympic Committee unveiled the three finalists for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics mascot designs, while elementary school children across Japan will be the decision makers.

The Japanese Olympic Committee received 2,042 applications for official mascot designs publicly solicited between Aug. 1 and 14. They were being narrowed down to three designs after being reviewed by a panel of experts and the final winner will be announced on Feb. 28 next year.

The first set is a pair of humanoid characters clad in the 'ichimatsu" checkered pattern of the Games' official logo. The second set features a "maneki neko" (lucky charm figurine cat) and a fox commonly seen at Shinto shrines. The third set features a fox and a dog with gold ribbons on their back. The third one was said to be a doppelganger for one of the characters in Japan's famous cartoon, Yo-kai Watch(妖怪手錶).