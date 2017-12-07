Scientists call on US to allow research on pot meds for pets

BEND, Ore. (AP) — People anxious to relieve suffering in their pets are increasingly turning to oils and powders that contain CBDs, a non-psychoactive component of marijuana. But there's little data on whether they work, or if they have harmful side effects.

Now, a push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people.

One university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsy, while another halted its study amid legal uncertainty. A third is waiting to commence its own trials.