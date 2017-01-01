  1. Home
Air France to revive Taipei to Paris direct flights

After over 20 years of absence, Air France will restore its direct Taipei to Paris service

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/07 16:21

Air France Boeing 777-200. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After 22 years of absence, Air France has confirmed that it will restore its direct Taipei to Paris service, starting in April of next year, according to a press release by the air carrier. 

Air France flights between Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport will officially start on April 16, 2018 and will operate three times per week, the carrier said.

Flights will depart from Paris at 1:35 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and arrive in Taipei at 8:15 a.m. the next day. Return flights will depart Taipei at 10:25 a.m. on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and will land in Paris at 6:20 p.m the same day.

Air France will fly the route with Boeing 777-200 aircraft, which will include the airline's new business class cabins seen on select B777-200s and B777-300s, reported Business Traveller. One of the key features of these new cabins is that the seats can be adjusted to lie completely flat, unlike angled-lie flat seats on Airbus aircraft and unmodified B777-200s and B777-300s.

Each flight can carry up to 280 passengers, including 40 in business class, 24 in premium economy class, and 216 in economy class. 

Flights between Taiwan and Europe appear to be on the rise, as the Air France announcement came just days after China Airlines inaugurated a new direct service from Taipei to London
