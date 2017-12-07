Taiwanese weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching to rest for at least a month 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)- Taiwan's weightlifting coach Tsai Wen-yi said that Rio Olympic gold medalist Hsu Shu-ching has to rest for at least a month after suffering from a muscle ligament laceration injury during the World Weightlifting Championships.

Tsai mentioned that since the Summer Universiade games, Taiwanese athletes have been participating in major weightlifting competitions. As such, after the World Weightlifting Championships, athletes will be focusing on preparing for the Asian Games held next year.

As for Hsu's injury, Tsai said that he would ask the doctor in detail. However, Hsu had blood stasis in her arms, and this is very serious. Thus, she has to rest for at least a month to let it recover. Whether or not this injury will affect her presence in the Asian Games next year, the coach said that it would depend on her speed of recovery. But as for now, Hsu will strictly follow the doctor's instructions.