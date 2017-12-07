  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching to rest for at least a month 

Muscle ligament laceration injury forces Hsu to rest for at least one month 

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/07 15:11

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-  Taiwan's weightlifting coach Tsai Wen-yi said that Rio Olympic gold medalist Hsu Shu-ching has to rest for at least a month after suffering from a muscle ligament laceration injury during the World Weightlifting Championships. 

Tsai mentioned that since the Summer Universiade games, Taiwanese athletes have been participating in major weightlifting competitions. As such, after the World Weightlifting Championships, athletes will be focusing on preparing for the Asian Games held next year.  

As for Hsu's injury, Tsai said that he would ask the doctor in detail. However, Hsu had blood stasis in her arms, and this is very serious. Thus, she has to rest for at least a month to let it recover. Whether or not this injury will affect her presence in the Asian Games next year, the coach said that it would depend on her speed of recovery. But as for now, Hsu will strictly follow the doctor's instructions. 

 

 
2017 World Weightlifting Championships
Hsu Shu-ching
weightlifting

RELATED ARTICLES

Kuo Hsing-chun bags two gold medals and one silver medal in World Weightlifting Championships
2017/12/01 13:50
Taiwan's weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching wins silver in women's weightlifting
2017/12/01 12:13
Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsingchun appears on cover of World Weightlifting Magazine
2017/11/20 18:00
Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo receives NT$1 million for world record
2017/08/23 11:06
Taiwanese weightlifter takes bronze at Universiade
2017/08/21 12:56