'I defeated ISIS': Young scholar lived secret double life

He wandered the streets of Mosul under the harsh rule of the Islamic State group, chatting up IS fighters, merchants, doctors and many others to gather scraps of information for the world to read.

Protected by anonymity, Mosul Eye became one of the world's main sources of news about life under IS. His motto: trust no one, document everything. In the city's darkest days, he says he wanted to die.

Now in Europe, his secret double life is weighing on him. He tells The Associated Press he is ready to reveal his identity and show his face so he can continue his work without hiding. He is a scholar, a blogger, and one of the most ardent advocates for Mosul's culture — and its future. His name is Omar Mohammed.