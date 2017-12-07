  1. Home
  2. World

Simmonds has goal and assist, Flyers beat Oilers 4-2

By  Associated Press
2017/12/07 13:31

Philadelphia Flyers' Valtteri Filppula (51) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (98) during the second period of an NHL hockey

Philadelphia Flyers' Michael Raffl (12) and Jakub Voracek (93) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey g

Philadelphia Flyers' Valtteri Filppula, left, and Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (98) battle in the corner during the second period of an NHL hocke

Philadelphia Flyers' Mark Alt (39) and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wedne

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) is checked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) as Wayne Simmonds (17) checks Darnell Nurse (25) during the

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory after losing 10 in a row.

Jordan Weal, Dale Weise and Michael Raffl also scored, Claude Giroux added two assists, and Brian Elliott made 24 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have lost two of three.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead on a soft goal with five minutes left in the second period when Weise sent a shot through both the defender's and goalie Laurent Brossoit's legs. Raffi made it 3-1 four minutes into the third period.

Edmonton pulled to within one on Nugent-Hopkins' rebound goal with 6:40 remaining.

Simmonds put it away with an empty-netter with 39 seconds left.

Edmonton opened the scoring four minutes into the second period when Connor McDavid got a backhand pass through to Draisaitl, who beat Elliott for his eighth of the season. Weal tied it five minutes later on a power play.

Notes: The Flyers recently placed goalie Michal Neuvirth and defenseman Brandon Manning on injured reserve. Neuvirth is expected to be out a week, while Manning is likely to miss 3-4 weeks. ... It was the second and final meeting between the two teams. The first was a 2-1 comeback win for the Flyers in Philadelphia in October.

NEXT:

Flyers: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

Oilers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey