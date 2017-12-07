Simmonds has goal and assist, Flyers beat Oilers 4-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory after losing 10 in a row.

Jordan Weal, Dale Weise and Michael Raffl also scored, Claude Giroux added two assists, and Brian Elliott made 24 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers have lost two of three.

Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead on a soft goal with five minutes left in the second period when Weise sent a shot through both the defender's and goalie Laurent Brossoit's legs. Raffi made it 3-1 four minutes into the third period.

Edmonton pulled to within one on Nugent-Hopkins' rebound goal with 6:40 remaining.

Simmonds put it away with an empty-netter with 39 seconds left.

Edmonton opened the scoring four minutes into the second period when Connor McDavid got a backhand pass through to Draisaitl, who beat Elliott for his eighth of the season. Weal tied it five minutes later on a power play.

Notes: The Flyers recently placed goalie Michal Neuvirth and defenseman Brandon Manning on injured reserve. Neuvirth is expected to be out a week, while Manning is likely to miss 3-4 weeks. ... It was the second and final meeting between the two teams. The first was a 2-1 comeback win for the Flyers in Philadelphia in October.

NEXT:

Flyers: At Vancouver on Thursday night.

Oilers: At Montreal on Saturday night.

