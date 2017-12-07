|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|6
|2
|40
|101
|69
|Toronto
|29
|18
|10
|1
|37
|101
|85
|Montreal
|29
|13
|13
|3
|29
|81
|90
|Boston
|25
|12
|9
|4
|28
|69
|73
|Detroit
|28
|11
|12
|5
|27
|79
|91
|Ottawa
|25
|9
|10
|6
|24
|74
|86
|Florida
|27
|10
|13
|4
|24
|79
|93
|Buffalo
|28
|7
|17
|4
|18
|60
|96
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|27
|16
|7
|4
|36
|84
|81
|Columbus
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|80
|70
|Washington
|29
|17
|11
|1
|35
|90
|86
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|16
|9
|2
|34
|101
|92
|Pittsburgh
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|86
|95
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|15
|10
|2
|32
|91
|81
|Carolina
|26
|11
|10
|5
|27
|72
|80
|Philadelphia
|28
|10
|11
|7
|27
|79
|85
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|28
|18
|7
|3
|39
|92
|80
|St. Louis
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|92
|75
|Winnipeg
|28
|17
|7
|4
|38
|95
|76
|Dallas
|28
|16
|11
|1
|33
|86
|81
|Minnesota
|27
|13
|11
|3
|29
|80
|82
|Chicago
|28
|12
|11
|5
|29
|84
|79
|Colorado
|26
|12
|12
|2
|26
|81
|86
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|29
|18
|8
|3
|39
|90
|63
|Vegas
|27
|17
|9
|1
|35
|94
|85
|Vancouver
|28
|14
|10
|4
|32
|78
|77
|San Jose
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|66
|61
|Calgary
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Anaheim
|28
|11
|11
|6
|28
|75
|86
|Edmonton
|28
|11
|15
|2
|24
|80
|96
|Arizona
|30
|7
|18
|5
|19
|73
|104
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 1
St. Louis 4, Montreal 3
Nashville 5, Dallas 2
Buffalo 4, Colorado 2
Vegas 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Los Angeles 5, Minnesota 2
Vancouver 3, Carolina 0
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 2, Calgary 1, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 4, Edmonton 2
Ottawa at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.