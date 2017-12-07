Thai court postpones decision on academic's charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai military court has delayed a decision on whether to prosecute a prominent historian and social critic who suggested that a famed duel on elephant-back won by a Thai king against a Burmese prince 500 years ago may not actually have happened.

The 84-year-old Sulak Sivaraksa (SOO'-lak SEE'-wah-rak) was charged by police last October under the country's draconian lese majeste law that protects the monarchy from libel and defamation.

The military court on Thursday agreed with Sulak's request to hear views from experts and historians and set a new hearing for Jan. 17.

Sulak told reporters outside the court that "to live in this country you must have a sense of humor because my case is nonsensical."