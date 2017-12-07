BC-SOC--Champions League Glance

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/12/07 12:55
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
Group A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester United 6 5 0 1 12 3 15
x-Basel 6 4 0 2 11 5 12
CSKA Moscow 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
Benfica 6 0 0 6 1 14 0

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Manchester United (England) 3, Basel (Switzerland) 0

Benfica (Portugal) 1, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27

CSKA Moscow 1, Manchester United 4

Basel 5, Benfica 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Benfica 0, Manchester United 1

CSKA Moscow 0, Basel 2

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Manchester United 2, Benfica 0

Basel 1, CSKA Moscow 2

Wednesday, Nov. 22

CSKA Moscow 2, Benfica 0

Basel 1, Manchester United 0

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Manchester United 2, CSKA Moscow 1

Benfica 0, Basel 2

Group B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 0 1 25 4 15
x-Bayern Munich 6 5 0 1 13 6 15
Celtic 6 1 0 5 5 18 3
Anderlecht 6 1 0 5 2 17 3

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Celtic (Scotland) 0, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5

Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Anderlecht (Belgium) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Anderlecht 0, Celtic 3

Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 0

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0

Anderlecht 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 2

Paris Saint-Germain 5, Anderlecht 0

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Paris Saint-Germain 7, Celtic 1

Anderlecht 1, Bayern Munich 2

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Celtic 0, Anderlecht 1

Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Group C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Roma 6 3 2 1 9 6 11
x-Chelsea 6 3 2 1 16 8 11
Atletico Madrid 6 1 4 1 5 4 7
Qarabag 6 0 2 4 2 14 2

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Roma (Italy) 0, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0

Chelsea (England) 6, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Qarabag 1, Roma 2

Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 2

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0

Chelsea 3, Roma 3

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Roma 3, Chelsea 0

Atletico Madrid 1, Qarabag 1

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Qarabag 0, Chelsea 4

Atletico Madrid 2, Roma 0

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Roma 1, Qarabag 0

Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Group D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Barcelona 6 4 2 0 9 1 14
x-Juventus 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Sporting Lisbon 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
Olympiakos 6 0 1 5 4 13 1

x-advanced to second round

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3

Barcelona (Spain) 3, Juventus (Italy) 0

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Juventus 2, Olympiakos 0

Sporting Lisbon 0, Barcelona 1

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Barcelona 3, Olympiakos 1

Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Olympiakos 0, Barcelona 0

Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Sporting Lisbon 3, Olympiakos 1

Juventus 0, Barcelona 0

Tuesday, Dec. 5

Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2

Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0

Group E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Liverpool 6 3 3 0 23 6 12
x-Sevilla 6 2 3 1 12 12 9
Spartak Moscow 6 1 3 2 9 13 6
Maribor 6 0 3 3 3 16 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Liverpool (England) 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2

Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Spartak Moscow (Russia) 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Spartak Moscow 1, Liverpool 1

Sevilla 3, Maribor 0

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Maribor 0, Liverpool 7

Spartak Moscow 5, Sevilla 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Liverpool 3, Maribor 0

Sevilla 2, Spartak Moscow 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spartak Moscow 1, Maribor 1

Sevilla 3, Liverpool 3

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0

Maribor 1, Sevilla 1

Group F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Manchester City 6 5 0 1 14 5 15
x-Shakhtar Donetsk 6 4 0 2 9 9 12
Napoli 6 2 0 4 11 11 6
Feyenoord 6 1 0 5 5 14 3

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Napoli (Italy) 1

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0, Manchester City (England) 4

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Manchester City 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Feyenoord 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Manchester City 2, Napoli 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Feyenoord 1

Napoli 2, Manchester City 4

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Manchester City 1, Feyenoord 0

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Manchester City 1

Feyenoord 2, Napoli 1

Group G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Besiktas 6 4 2 0 11 5 14
x-Porto 6 3 1 2 15 10 10
Leipzig 6 2 1 3 10 11 7
Monaco 6 0 2 4 6 16 2

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Porto (Portugal) 1, Besiktas (Turkey) 3

Leipzig (Germany) 1, Monaco 1

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Monaco 0, Porto 3

Besiktas 2, Leipzig 0

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Leipzig 3, Porto 2

Monaco 1, Besiktas 2

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Besiktas 1, Monaco 1

Porto 3, Leipzig 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Besiktas 1, Porto 1

Monaco 1, Leipzig 4

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Porto 5, Monaco 2

Leipzig 1, Besiktas 2

Group H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
x-Tottenham 6 5 1 0 15 4 16
x-Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 17 7 13
Borussia Dortmund 6 0 2 4 7 13 2
APOEL Nicosia 6 0 2 4 2 17 2

x-advanced to second round

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Tottenham (England) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1

Real Madrid (Spain) 3, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0

Tuesday, Sept. 26

APOEL Nicosia 0, Tottenham 3

Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1

APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Tottenham 3, Real Madrid 1

Borussia Dortmund 1, APOEL Nicosia 1

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Borussia Dortmund 1, Tottenham 2

APOEL Nicosia 0, Real Madrid 6

Wednesday, Dec. 6

Tottenham 3, APOEL Nicosia, 0

Real Madrid 3, Borussia Dortmund 2