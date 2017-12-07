BC-SOC--Champions League Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|Group A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|3
|15
|x-Basel
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|12
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|10
|9
|Benfica
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|14
|0
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Manchester United (England) 3, Basel (Switzerland) 0
Benfica (Portugal) 1, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
CSKA Moscow 1, Manchester United 4
Basel 5, Benfica 0
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
Benfica 0, Manchester United 1
CSKA Moscow 0, Basel 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
Manchester United 2, Benfica 0
Basel 1, CSKA Moscow 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
CSKA Moscow 2, Benfica 0
Basel 1, Manchester United 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
Manchester United 2, CSKA Moscow 1
Benfica 0, Basel 2
|Group B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|0
|1
|25
|4
|15
|x-Bayern Munich
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|6
|15
|Celtic
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|18
|3
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|17
|3
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Celtic (Scotland) 0, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 5
Bayern Munich (Germany) 3, Anderlecht (Belgium) 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
Anderlecht 0, Celtic 3
Paris Saint-Germain 3, Bayern Munich 0
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
Bayern Munich 3, Celtic 0
Anderlecht 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 2
Paris Saint-Germain 5, Anderlecht 0
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
Paris Saint-Germain 7, Celtic 1
Anderlecht 1, Bayern Munich 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
Celtic 0, Anderlecht 1
Bayern Munich 3, Paris Saint-Germain 1
|Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Roma
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|11
|x-Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|16
|8
|11
|Atletico Madrid
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|Qarabag
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|14
|2
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Roma (Italy) 0, Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0
Chelsea (England) 6, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
Qarabag 1, Roma 2
Atletico Madrid 1, Chelsea 2
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
Qarabag 0, Atletico Madrid 0
Chelsea 3, Roma 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
Roma 3, Chelsea 0
Atletico Madrid 1, Qarabag 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
Qarabag 0, Chelsea 4
Atletico Madrid 2, Roma 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
Roma 1, Qarabag 0
Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1
|Group D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Barcelona
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|1
|14
|x-Juventus
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|11
|Sporting Lisbon
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Olympiakos
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|13
|1
x-advanced to second round
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 3
Barcelona (Spain) 3, Juventus (Italy) 0
|Wednesday, Sept. 27
Juventus 2, Olympiakos 0
Sporting Lisbon 0, Barcelona 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 18
Barcelona 3, Olympiakos 1
Juventus 2, Sporting Lisbon 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 31
Olympiakos 0, Barcelona 0
Sporting Lisbon 1, Juventus 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
Sporting Lisbon 3, Olympiakos 1
Juventus 0, Barcelona 0
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2
Barcelona 2, Sporting Lisbon 0
|Group E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Liverpool
|6
|3
|3
|0
|23
|6
|12
|x-Sevilla
|6
|2
|3
|1
|12
|12
|9
|Spartak Moscow
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|13
|6
|Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|3
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Liverpool (England) 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2
Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Spartak Moscow (Russia) 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Spartak Moscow 1, Liverpool 1
Sevilla 3, Maribor 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
Maribor 0, Liverpool 7
Spartak Moscow 5, Sevilla 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 1
Liverpool 3, Maribor 0
Sevilla 2, Spartak Moscow 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Spartak Moscow 1, Maribor 1
Sevilla 3, Liverpool 3
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
Liverpool 7, Spartak Moscow 0
Maribor 1, Sevilla 1
|Group F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Manchester City
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|5
|15
|x-Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|9
|12
|Napoli
|6
|2
|0
|4
|11
|11
|6
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|14
|3
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 2, Napoli (Italy) 1
Feyenoord (Netherlands) 0, Manchester City (England) 4
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Manchester City 2, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Napoli 3, Feyenoord 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
Feyenoord 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Manchester City 2, Napoli 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 3, Feyenoord 1
Napoli 2, Manchester City 4
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Napoli 3, Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Manchester City 1, Feyenoord 0
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
Shakhtar Donetsk 2, Manchester City 1
Feyenoord 2, Napoli 1
|Group G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Besiktas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|14
|x-Porto
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|10
|10
|Leipzig
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|7
|Monaco
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|16
|2
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Porto (Portugal) 1, Besiktas (Turkey) 3
Leipzig (Germany) 1, Monaco 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Monaco 0, Porto 3
Besiktas 2, Leipzig 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
Leipzig 3, Porto 2
Monaco 1, Besiktas 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 1
Besiktas 1, Monaco 1
Porto 3, Leipzig 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Besiktas 1, Porto 1
Monaco 1, Leipzig 4
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
Porto 5, Monaco 2
Leipzig 1, Besiktas 2
|Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Tottenham
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|4
|16
|x-Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|13
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|13
|2
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|17
|2
x-advanced to second round
|Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tottenham (England) 3, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 1
Real Madrid (Spain) 3, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
APOEL Nicosia 0, Tottenham 3
Borussia Dortmund 1, Real Madrid 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
Real Madrid 1, Tottenham 1
APOEL Nicosia 1, Borussia Dortmund 1
|Wednesday, Nov. 1
Tottenham 3, Real Madrid 1
Borussia Dortmund 1, APOEL Nicosia 1
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Borussia Dortmund 1, Tottenham 2
APOEL Nicosia 0, Real Madrid 6
|Wednesday, Dec. 6
Tottenham 3, APOEL Nicosia, 0
Real Madrid 3, Borussia Dortmund 2