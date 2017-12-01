Tiger Mountain Ramble music festival returns to Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan ) News) – Another year has passed, and another Tiger Mountain Ramble music fest is just around the corner.

Over the past two years, the venue on Tiger Mountain (虎山) has seen a variety of artists and vendors come through, from reggae shows, to house Djs, to the very successful Urban Nomad art and music festival in early 2017.

But for the folks at Tiger Mountain, the signature event has always been "The Ramble," an eclectic mix of Americana, folk, and rock, along with a few surprises and oddities. And the event this year looks to be as incredible as ever.

Tiger Mountain boasts a very cool music venue nestled in the greenery on the northeastern edge of Taipei City.

It is a venue unlike any other for fact that the grounds formerly belonged to a mountain temple, which was abandoned for years, until being repurposed for outdoor music events.

The temple and other bits of historic and religious architecture are still there, lending the entire venue a distinctly Taiwanese character.



The former temple (Courtesy Tiger Mountain)

While it may seem odd at first, the nature and tranquil mountain temple environment blends surprisingly well with the modern creative energy that comes to the mountain a few days out of the year for music festivals like the Ramble.

As if that is not enough reason to catch great music in the cozy outdoors, it is also worth noting that the trek to the venue only takes about 20 minutes by foot from Houshanpi MRT station on the blue line.

Add to that, the venue is also family friendly, and that includes pets.



But all that aside, let's not forget the exciting and international blend of music that guests can expect this year. With two stages, and plenty of food, drink and craft vendors, there will be lots for guests to check out while they are there.

Headlining the festival this year are two American artists, now based in Japan, that will be coming together for something truly extraordinary; Ramblin Steve Gardner, and Jett Edwards.



Jett Edwards (left) and Steve Gardner (right)

Jett Edwards is an accomplished humanitarian that uses his musical talents to spread a message of peace. He has a powerful voice that will serve up some captivating southern gospel and blues this weekend.

Ramblin Steve Gardner, and has made a visit to Tiger Mountain before, and is described as a "Mississippi Roots and Bluesman." He is a rare gem of genuine southern Americana in the music scene of East Asia.

Add to that, the Tiger Mountain Ramble veterans, Taiwan's own southern folk and Americana super-group "The Muddy Basin Ramblers" will be backing the guest headliners, and offering their own complete set of Louisiana and Mississippi bayou inspired folky goodness.

There is a long list of talented bands and DJs to look forward to, more than enough to get excited about, and people can learn more about them all from the event's page, or better, just go and see them in person this Saturday.

The Tiger Mountain Ramble has grown into something of a tradition for the local and international music scene in Taiwan, and hopefully it will stay that way for many years to come.

For more information about the Tiger Mountain Ramble on Saturday, Dec. 9, check the event's information page.