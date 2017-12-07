Gay marriage advocates celebrate ahead of Australian vote

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Gay rights advocates have celebrated outside Australia's Parliament House in anticipation of same-sex marriage being legalized within hours.

Scores of men and women joined in singing on Thursday ahead of what is scheduled to be Parliament's final sitting day of the year.

The House of Representatives is widely expected to vote to allow same-sex marriage across the nation.

The Senate passed the same legislation last week 43 votes to 12.

The only potential obstacle to the law passing on Thursday would be if marriage equality opponents managed to amend the legislation. The amended legislation would then have to go back to the Senate for ratification.

Gay marriage was endorsed by 62 percent of Australian voters who responded to a government-commissioned postal ballot last month.