Aldridge helps balanced Spurs top Heat 117-105

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points, and the balanced San Antonio Spurs beat the Miami Heat 117-105 on Wednesday night.

The Spurs shot 52.9 percent from the field and had seven players score in double figures in their sixth win in seven games. Bryn Forbes had 17 points, and Rudy Gay finished with 16 in San Antonio's eighth straight win over Miami.

With Kawhi Leonard's return looming from a season-long absence due to a quadriceps injury, Aldridge led the Spurs in scoring for the 20th time in 25 games.

Tyler Johnson led Miami with 25 points, and Dion Waiters had 22.