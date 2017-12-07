Bucks use fourth-quarter run to beat Pistons 104-100

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used a strong start to the fourth quarter to beat the Detroit Pistons 104-100 on Wednesday night.

Khris Middleton had 21 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds to help the Bucks win for the fourth time in five games. Eric Bledsoe added 22 points.

The Bucks opened the fourth with a 14-1 run to lead 90-77 after Malcolm Brogdon's jumper with 6:42 left.

Detroit lost its fourth straight. Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 27 points and 20 rebounds.

Reggie Jackson's jumper pulled Detroit within 97-94, but Bledsoe tipped in his own miss to make it 99-94 with 32.1 seconds to play.

Milwaukee led 64-53 after an alley-oop dunk by John Henson with 9:55 left in the third quarter.

The Pistons answered with a 14-2 spurt to take a 67-66 lead. Tobias Harris scored the final eight points of the run, including a 3-pointer to cap the stretch with 6:09 remaining in the third.

Harris had 21 points, and Avery Bradley scored 20.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Forward Jon Leuer was out with a left ankle sprain. ... After coming off the bench Monday against San Antonio, forward Stanley Johnson returned to the starting lineup. Forward Anthony Tolliver moved to the bench.

Bucks: Guard Jason Terry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left calf strain suffered Monday against Boston. ... Playing double-digit minutes for the first time since Oct. 31, guard Rashad Vaughn scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

GREEK FREAK BIRTHDAY

Antetokounmpo celebrated his 23rd birthday Wednesday. He has the most points (5,364), rebounds (2,407) and assists (1,230) in Bucks history before turning 23.

His 30 games of scoring at least 30 points before reaching 23 years old is second to only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 32 in franchise history.

RETURNING HOME

Former Marquette star and Wisconsin native Henry Ellenson returned to the building where he played college basketball. Ellenson has played in just nine games for Detroit this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Detroit hosts Golden State on Friday night.

Bucks: Milwaukee continues a three-game homestand against Dallas on Friday night.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball