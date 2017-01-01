3 stabbed in nightclub in Taipei's ATT 4 FUN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --Three people were stabbed during a fight that broke out over a crowded dance floor in the ELEKTRO nightclub on the seventh floor of the ATT 4 FUN entertainment complex in Taipei's Xinyi District early this morning at 1:30 a.m. (Dec. 7), reported Liberty Times.

According to an initial police investigation, a 22-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) suffered stab wounds to his left lower back and upper back, a 21-year-old man surnamed Pu (朴) sustained a wound to his left thigh, and 22-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊) was stabbed in her right buttocks. When questioned by police, the victims said that they "were suddenly attacked, and are not sure of the reason."

Police said that the suspects were part of a group of 10 people who reserved a private room in the club. According accounts by staff at the club and eyewitnesses, after pushing and shoving started on the packed dance floor, three men from the group assaulted the three victims, with at least one of them appearing to have used a knife concealed in his belt.

Immediately after the assault occurred, the three suspects were seen fleeing the scene by elevator.

When the assault took place, police had already been inspecting another establishment on the 8th floor. When police went to investigate the incident in the dance club, they soon found that the wounded had been taken to the first floor.

Rescue workers rushed the three to the hospital, but none of their injuries are considered life-threatening. The three suspects are currently being detained and questioned by police.

This is not the first time violent assaults have occurred in ATT 4 FUN, on Aug. 10, 2016, a fight broke out in the WAVE nightclub in which two were stabbed, including a 20-year-old man who died from his wounds. Also, on Sept. 14, 2014, a massive brawl involving 60 gangsters broke out in SPARK, in the same space where ELEKTRO is currently located, resulting in many injuries and the death of a Taipei police officer.