Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 7, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/07 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 7 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Demolition of illegal structures listed as priority

@China Times: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, angering Palestine

@Liberty Times: Kaohsiung City Council demands schools not to hold sports events during fall, winter pollution season

@Apple Daily: New Taipei vows to tear down 290,000 illegal structures

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan bourse struggles to stay above 10,000 points

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares plunge below 10,400 points

 
