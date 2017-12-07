Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 7 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Demolition of illegal structures listed as priority
@China Times: Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, angering Palestine
@Liberty Times: Kaohsiung City Council demands schools not to hold sports events during fall, winter pollution season
@Apple Daily: New Taipei vows to tear down 290,000 illegal structures
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan bourse struggles to stay above 10,000 points
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares plunge below 10,400 points
