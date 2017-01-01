Mercury to dip to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a new cold air mass is set to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow, northern Taiwan is expected to see the mercury dip to 13 degrees Celsius on Friday (Dec. 8), while temperatures will be slightly warmer today as the current cold air front weakens,

Today, as the current cold front fades away, northern Taiwan and Yilan will see highs of 19 to 20 degrees, central Taiwan will range from 23 to 27 degrees, and Hualien 22 to 25 degrees, according to CWB data. Though there is a slight warming of temperatures today, people are advised to beware of the large temperature fluctuations between day and night.

Mountain areas may still see additional snowfall, with Yushan already seeing its second snow of the year early this morning as 1.5 more cm of snow fell from 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Meanwhile, eastern and central Taiwan are likely to see brief rain showers.

Starting from this evening, the new, more powerful cold air mass will start to arrive in Taiwan. The result will be noticeably colder temperatures on Friday and Saturday with lows dipping down to 13 degrees in northern Taiwan, central Taiwan seeing it drop to 14 degrees, and southern Taiwan will witnessing the mercury fall to 15 or 16 degrees, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Sunday (Dec. 10), the weather will be come drier and temperatures are expected to warm slightly. The CWB anticipates another cold front arriving next week, however it is expected to be less cold and have less moisture, with high temperatures ranging between 18 to 25 degrees.