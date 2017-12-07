Mexico's education secretary resigns to run campaign

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican Education Secretary Aurelio Nuno has resigned to run the presidential campaign of ruling party candidate Jose Antonio Meade.

Nuno is to be replaced at education by Otto Granados, a former state governor, ambassador and assistant secretary of education.

President Enrique Pena Nieto accepted Nuno's resignation Wednesday, praising him for implementing an education reform that included teacher testing.

Meade is the former treasury secretary who is running for Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, whose standing in the polls has been battered recently amid Mexico's violence, high inflation and low economic growth.