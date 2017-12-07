German ski racer dies from injuries at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — A 17-year-old ski racer from a club in Germany has died after he was seriously injured during a NorAm event at Lake Louise.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the racer lost control during a run Tuesday afternoon and died Wednesday in a Calgary hospital.

Officials from Skiclub Partenkirchen in Germany confirmed Max Burkhart was a member of the club and was badly injured.

EMS crews and doctors at the resort treated the teen at the scene and he was flown to Calgary by air ambulance. A teammate told CTV News that Burkhart attended school in the United States and was not travelling with the team.