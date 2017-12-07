WBSC awards U-23 World Cup 2018 Hosting Rights to Nicaragua

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The World Baseball Softball Confederation awarded the hosting rights of 2018 WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup to Nicaragua and the U-15 Baseball World Cup to Panama.

The newly constructed 15,000-seat national stadium in capital Managua – Estadio National Dennis Martinez – will serve as the flagship venue of the WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup 2018. The stadium had been under construction since 2016 and was completed in October 2017. This stadium was invested in Nicaragua with the help of Taiwan.

The first sports event in the stadium was the Baseball series of three games between Nicaragua & Taiwan on October 20-22, 2017. It will be playing host to the Central American Games, scheduled to take place December 3 to December 17, 2017.

Dennis Martinez National Stadium meets the Major League Baseball specifications and could potentially host a Major League game.

Lin Zong-cheng(林宗成), the secretary of the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association, pointed out that the next goal is to enter the Top 12 positions in 2019. This will also be the qualifying match for Tokyo Olympics 2020. At present, it is confirmed that the preliminary rounds will be divided into three groups, and Taiwan will try to organize one of the group's competitions at home ground.

The U23 World Cup was first held last year. Its predecessor was the U21 World Cup. The Chinese team won the seven place in the first tournament last year, and the champion was captured by Japan.

The U15 World Cup 2018 was selected to be held in Panama.