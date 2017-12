TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) reports that Taiwan's Yushan saw a second straight day of snowfall early this morning (Dec. 7)

The CWB reports that the snow started falling at 12:30 a.m. and continued until 2:00 a.m., resulting in 1.5 cm of fresh snow. This combined with yesterday's snowfall of .5 cm, the first of the winter for Taiwan, amounts to a total accumulation of 2 cm of snow.



(CWB image)