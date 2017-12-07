On Jerusalem, Trump's view molded by powerful allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's declaration that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel caps months of urging from some influential advisers.

Those encouraging Trump to take the position include Vice President Mike Pence and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson. The president made the declaration despite widespread criticism from allies in the Middle East and Europe, and concerns from some members of his own Cabinet.

According to two advisers familiar with Trump's thinking, the president was drawn to the idea of breaking with presidential precedent and issuing an order that both his predecessor Barack Obama and previous Republican presidents were reluctant to make.