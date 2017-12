TORONTO (AP) — Calgary forward Jaromir Jagr sat out the Flames' game Wednesday night against Toronto because of a lower-body injury.

The 45-year-old Jagr is second in NHL points with 1,921, behind only Wayne Gretzky. Jagr has a goal and six assists in 17 games this season for the Flames.

The Czech star also missed Calgary's 4-1 loss to Toronto on Nov. 28.